Police have seized drugs worth almost £1 million from criminals on the streets of Tayside in the last year as part of a major operation, the Tele can reveal.

And officers have also taken tens of thousands of pounds from crooks in their crackdown on the dealing of illegal substances.

It comes just a couple of days after officers raided a home in Fintry over suspected controlled drugs.

Operation Slate was launched in May 2015 and by this time last year, drugs worth around £500,000 had been seized in Dundee and the surrounding areas.

Since then, the total value of drugs taken from criminals has risen to £1,410,792 with hundreds of packages seized.

In addition, police chiefs have managed to take £106,830 out of criminals’ pockets.

So far in 2016, more than 1,000 drugs seizures have taken place, including more than 500 of Class B drugs and more than 300 of Class A substances.

Officers in the region have also seized at least 16 packages of NPS — new psychoactive substances (formerly known as legal highs) — although dozens more were seized in 2015 too.

Superintendent Graeme Murdoch of Tayside Division said: “Operation Slate, our initiative to tackle drug-related criminality, continues to be successful in reducing harm in our communities by removing illegal drugs from our streets and disrupting drug supply. The feedback we get is that members of the public want us to focus on and reduce drug-related crime and target drug dealers.

“We listen to that and we act on the information that is provided.

“As a result, we have seized a significant amount of controlled drugs over the last year and those seizures continue to rise.

“We act on a variety of sources of information and intelligence to carry out controlled drugs searches — on individuals concerned in drug-related criminality, their vehicles, homes and businesses and we target major suppliers and their networks.

“Our officers in Tayside are regularly assisted by road policing officers, police search teams, the dog section, organised crime investigators and other specialists who work with us to ensure that we get the best results from the intelligence available to us.

“Illegal drug misuse can cause suffering for many users and their families.”

Major recent hauls include the recovery of heroin and cocaine worth £220,000 from an address in Bellefield Avenue, in the city’s West End, in October.

And in September, officers discovered heroin worth £57,000 at a property in Dunholm Road.

Ken Lynn, chairman of Tayside’s integrated joint board — which brings health and council services together — said: “I’m pleased to see action continues to be taken against the vicious criminal trade in illegal substances. However, drugs continue to kill and permanently impair many of our fellow citizens and contribute very significantly to crime levels which affect everyone.”

Dundee mum Jo Roden, who lost two sons to drugs, said she was concerned the figure was the “tip of the iceberg”. She added: “Everyone in the community needs to play their part to address this issue in Dundee.

“If people don’t want to go to the police there are other ways to report concerns.”