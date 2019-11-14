Video: Cops seal off Dundee road over safety fears

Emergency services closed off a busy street for a number of hours after debris fell from a tenement block.

Police sealed off Arklay Street from the Clepington Road entrance shortly before 8pm.

A member of the public contacted the force after tiles reportedly fell from one of the blocks near the Sandeman Street junction.

One motorist said fire crews were in a cherry picker surveying the roof space as other members of the emergency services looked on.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance from Macalpine Fire Station attended along with a “height-vehicle” from Blackness.

The motorist added: “I was just on my way to five-a-sides when I tried to access Clepington Road via Sandeman Street.

“There was a lot of flashing lights and I saw the road was sealed off as well.

“You fear the worst when you see things like this.

“It looked like the fire service had taped off the footpath near to the junction.

“I saw the two fire appliances and one of them was jacked up on a metal support frame.

“From what I could see there were two officers in the cherry picker and they were scaling the building before inspecting the roof.

“I was a bit surprised to see what was going on. It wasn’t particularly windy to have caused things to have fallen but I suppose anything could have caused it.

“There were a lot of folk looking out their windows wondering what was going on.

“Thankfully no one appeared to have been injured by the fallen debris.”

A spokeswoman for police confirmed the road didn’t reopen until nearer 9.30pm after fire crews were stood-down.

She added: “We received a call from a member of the public regarding tiles that had fallen. We supported fire crews at the scene by closing the road off.”