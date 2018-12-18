Cops reveal what Dundee policeman wore the night before he was found dead on beach

Police have issued a description of what Dundee police officer Dean Morrison wore the night before he was found dead in Barry Burn, Carnoustie.

Officers are continuing enquiries into the tragic death of Dean, who was found on Sunday December 16.

Detective Inspector Ray Birnie, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Enquiries are ongoing with regards to the last movements of Dean. We are treating his death as unexplained and at this stage there is nothing to indicate it is suspicious.

“However, we need to find out what happened to Dean so that we can provide his family with the answers they both need and deserve.

“We urgently need to speak to anyone who may have seen Dean between 11.12pm on Saturday December 15 and 12.40pm on Sunday December 16.

“If you think you may have seen him, perhaps walking in Carnoustie or within a licensed premises, then please get in touch.

“Dean was wearing a dark grey “puffer” jacket, scarf, dark shirt, black trousers and brown shoes.

“We are searching for the scarf which we know he was wearing when he was last seen. The scarf is made by Next and is multi-coloured striped including brown, green and silver. If anyone finds a scarf matching this description in Carnoustie, please leave it where it is and call us.

“Despite widespread media coverage and previous police appeals, we are again appealing for the taxi driver to contact us. It is absolutely vital that we find this driver.

“We know the driver picked Dean up at 11.13pm on Saturday 15 December in Fort Street/Brook Street in Broughty Ferry and may later have dropped him off in Carnoustie.

“The taxi itself was a black people carrier style with a sliding rear door and an orange light on the roof. We urgently need to speak to the taxi driver to find out where he dropped Dean off’.

“Residents of Carnoustie will see increased police activity in the days ahead, including search officers, uniformed officers and the use of a drone.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1960 or speak to any police officers.

Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.