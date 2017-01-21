Detectives believe that the key to solving a Dundee shop raid which “subjected two ladies to a terrifying experience” lies in the community.

Officers say more than £100 was stolen in the armed robbery at a newsagents and are asking the public to help retrieve the shop till, which was also taken.

It comes as detectives and officers returned to the scene of the crime, at Graham Street News in Coldside.

The drama unfolded at about 6.10pm on January 5, when a masked man entered the shop and threatened the shop workers with a weapon before grabbing the till.

Naz Ahmed, the owner of the shop, previously told the Tele he believed the man dropped the till, with some of the cash inside spilling out, before carrying on out of the door.

The suspect was then seen fleeing along nearby Barnes Avenue with the till and getting into a dark vehicle which one witness described as an Audi estate.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lamont said: “A three-figure sum of money was taken in the robbery, which is a significant amount of money for businesses like this. And no matter how much money it was, they have no right to it and frightening two members of staff in the process.

“We are appealing for anyone that has any information to come forward.

“We’re also interested in speaking to anyone that might have seen a till in a bin or in any other strange circumstance as that may be of great assistance to us.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DS Lamont said the force was keeping an open mind about more than one person being involved in the robbery.

He said: “There are a lot of inquiries ongoing, we have a dedicated inquiry team, hours of CCTV has been recovered and is still being examined, plus we’ve had the assistance of forensic scientists.

“The answer is in the community. Someone in the community knows who is responsible for subjecting two young ladies to a terrifying experience.

“Obviously there is one person responsible, but we are keeping an open mind if there are other people involved.”

The suspect is described as being 5ft 10in, of slim build, wearing a mask, grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, gloves and black shoes.