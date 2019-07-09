Cops respond to sudden death of woman in Douglas

Emergency crews were scrambled to an area in Douglas on Sunday after the sudden death of a woman.

A section of Balerno Street was surrounded by police vehicles shortly after noon.

Police remained in the area for a number of hours while officers carried out their investigations into the woman’s death.

One resident, who declined to be named, said she saw as many as five police vehicles, including dog units, before CID officers arrived on the scene.

The woman said officers were still guarding the door of an address on Sunday night and they remained at the scene today while inquiries continued.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The resident said: “Given the large emergency response there was, people in the area were left wondering what on earth had happened on the street.

“There was one ambulance and a rapid response ambulance there first. Shortly after that the police cars began to arrive with their flashing lights on.

“I would say about four or five of them arrived at the scene.

“The whole thing went on for a number of hours. It was probably just after noon the first ambulance arrived. There was still a visible police presence around the area shortly after 10pm last night.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended an address on Balerno Street at around 1.15pm on Sunday in response to the reported sudden death of a woman in her late 40s.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”