Cops raided Angus teen perv’s home as he was downloading sick images of kids

A teenage pervert was in the middle of downloading sick child images when police raided his home.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, had been accessing hundreds of indecent images and videos of children since the age of 12, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

A sheriff placed the teen on the sex offender’s register after he pleaded guilty to downloading the vile stash from an address in Letham.

It was revealed that some of the material was in the highest level of depravity.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said police obtained a search warrant for the youth’s home where they found him and his father.

A laptop was seized and a preview examination found indecent images of children.

The teen, a first offender who has diagnosed autism, was thereafter arrested.

“A full examination found three laptops that were using file-to-file sharing software,” Ms Robertson told the court.

“These had been used to download most of the material. One of the laptops was in the middle of downloading one of the files when it was seized by police.”

Hundreds of images and videos were recovered across the devices with Sheriff Tom Hughes hearing how they had been downloaded since 2015 when the creep would have been 12 years old.

The teen, of Lochgelly, pleaded guilty to taking or permitting to be taken indecent or pseudo photographs of children between April 5 2015 and September 24 2019.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey opted to reserve mitigation until social work reports had been prepared.

Sentence was deferred until September by Sheriff Hughes who placed the teen on the sex offender’s register. His bail order was allowed to continue.