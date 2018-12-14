Cops hunt six men who chanted sectarian songs on Edinburgh to Dundee train

Police are hunting up to six men who sang sectarian songs on a ScotRail train travelling to Dundee from Edinburgh.

On 2 December a group of five to six men boarded the 5.34pm service at Edinburgh Waverley station heading northwards. Between Haymarket and Kirkcaldy the males started chanting a number of offensive songs of sectarian nature.

They made a number of offensive comments to passengers on the train, including young families. The comments were anti-Catholic. The incident happened in the front coach of the train.

A BTP statement said: “One of the men was white, had a shaven head and is believed to be around 30-years-old. He was tanned, clean shaven and was wearing a blue bubble style jacket and blue denims.

“Officers are today hoping to identify fresh witnesses to this abuse who saw or heard what happened and can help them investigate. Likewise, if you know someone matching the above description, please make contact with officers.

“If you have any information, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1800089004. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”