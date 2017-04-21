Police have launched a hunt for a man suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a Dundee flat — while wearing inside-out trousers.

Several police units swooped on a block in Craigowan Road, Charleston, after a 52-year-old man was threatened with a weapon and robbed of a three-figure sum of cash.

The victim was left shaken but was not injured.

Officers spent several hours in the area looking for the suspect on foot and in patrol cars.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 52-year-old man was robbed in Craigowan Road yesterday at 9am. A three-figure sum of money was taken.

“Officers are keen to trace a man, described as being 5ft 11in tall, stocky, and wearing a grey hooded top, with the hood up. Underneath was a brown tammy and he was also wearing grey jogging bottoms on — inside out.

“The victim was shaken but unhurt by the incident.

“A review of CCTV and door-to-door inquiries are being carried out today.”

She urged anyone with information to contact police.

Police cars were seen racing along the Kingsway as officers attended the incident.

A police van remained parked outside the block of flats for most of the day.

Witnesses told of their shock at the robbery. Phil Gormley, 73, a retired landscape gardener who lives nearby, said: “The police were down earlier today saying someone had been robbed.

“It is worrying to hear about this but, to be honest, you see the police down here often enough.

“Hopefully they have got whoever they’re looking for.”

Hugh McIntosh, 68, was visiting family in the area at the time.

He said: “We had an officer at the door at the back of 10am asking if we had heard a noise or commotion around 9am.”

Another resident said she saw police carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

She added: “I didn’t know what was going on and your mind just jumps to the worst. At the same time nothing surprises you around here.”

Another man added: “They were going about the area all morning looking for someone.

“I must have seen 10 cars and a van — there were police on foot too.”