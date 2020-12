A total of 17 people have been issued with fines after police were called to break up an alleged gathering of people watching the Scottish Cup Final.

Officers were called to Emmock Woods Drive at around 4.20pm on Sunday, in the early part of the second half of the game between Celtic and Hearts following claims of a “breach to coronavirus legislation”.

It is understood the game was being watched outdoors by close to 20 people in a marquee, with locals hearing the noise.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said she thought it was “Christmas carollers” at first.

She said: “In the afternoon I heard what at first I thought was carol singers.

“When I came out into my garden it sounded more like football chants.

“I wasn’t sure exactly where it was coming from but it sounded like a group of maybe 10-12 voices.

“There were no police on the street when I looked out though.”

Meanwhile, a man who lives on the street, and also wished to remain anonymous, explained how he saw police arriving on the scene.

He said: “There were four or five police cars on the street at around 5.30pm.

“I had no idea what had happened. I was surprised to see the officers here.

“They were going up and down the street.

“They never came to our door while they were here, though. I couldn’t even say exactly how long it was they were here for, maybe around an hour.”

Celtic ultimately won the final after beating Hearts 4-3 on penalties to clinch last season’s trophy after the game finished 3-3 after extra time.

Police confirmed that 17 fines were issued to people at the property.

A spokesman for the force said: “We can confirm that officers were called to the Emmock Woods Drive area of Dundee around 4.20pm on Sunday December 20 following a report of a disturbance and numerous people allegedly breaching coronavirus legislation.

“17 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued. Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a reckless conduct charge.

