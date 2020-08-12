Cops drew taser on knife-wielding yob who stormed ex-partner’s Dundee home

Police drew a taser on a knife-wielding yob who breached a non-harassment order on the day it was granted.

A furious Kieran Hughes stormed his ex-partner’s home in Fintry in possession of a hammer before being chased by officers sent to arrest him.

After Hughes repeatedly refused to drop a knife, one of the officers drew his taser but did not discharge the weapon after the 24-year-old was apprehended.

Hughes was jailed after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard that on the day of his crimes, Hughes was placed on a non-harassment order at the same court preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman or entering the street where she lives.

However, the woman and another man in the property were woken by the sound of Hughes shouting “oi you” and “what the f*** is going on?”

The woman managed to push Hughes out of the house while he demanded she hand over some of his property.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “She saw he had a wooden handle sticking out of his pocket. He then pulled a hammer out of his pocket but did not brandish it.”

Two police officers attended a short time later and gave chase after seeing Hughes run off.

“They heard him say ‘f*** off I’ve got a knife,’” Ms Irvine added.

“He then took a six-inch knife out of his pocket. He ran towards one of the officers and the officer withdrew a taser.

“The accused swerved and ran on to the roadway and dropped the knife before being restrained and arrested.”

Hughes, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to repeatedly attending the address on April 14, entering uninvited, shouting, swearing, demanding his items and refusing to leave while in possession of a hammer.

He breached the non-harassment order by contacting the woman before repeatedly swearing at police, shouting that he possessed a knife, running towards police with a blade and refusing to drop it when asked.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Hughes, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder since being remanded in custody, went to the house after receiving a text from the woman’s child saying they had not been fed.

Sheriff Hughes imposed a 16-month prison sentence, backdated to April 15.