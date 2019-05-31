Cops crack human trafficking set-up after Asian women lured to Dundee for prostitution

Police in Tayside cracked a human trafficking operation after two Asian women were lured to Dundee to engage in prostitution.

Cops attended addresses in Seagate in Dundee and in Melville Street in Perth, finding evidence of massage and sexual activity, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Prostitution boss Yen Huang, 62, a prisoner at Polmont who gave police an address in Gellatly Street in Dundee, admitted at court today that she had recruited and brought two women to the city and engaged them in prostitution.

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie said Huang was brought to the UK from China in 1996 by her father in search of a better life.

She had been working as a cleaner and had applied for asylum, which had been turned down in 2015 and she was required to sign on every 12 weeks at police HQ in Dundee pending a deportation action.

After failing to sign on twice in January, police began an operation to trace her. A 48-year-old woman was seen in Dundee with Yen Huang and, concerned she was a victim of human trafficking, they began surveillance.

When they raided her flat in Seagate on November 14, 2018, the woman was wearing only a dressing gown and was with a male customer. There was evidence of used condoms, oils and towels. The woman is awaiting deportation at a detention centre in England.

On December 11, police attended the address in Perth and found another woman. There was evidence of massage and sexual activity.

She said she had travelled from Dundee and was performing massage, oral sex and masturbation for money. Police checked bank accounts and found one in the name of the accused at an address in St Mungo Place in Glasgow.

They arrested her there and she stated she was a cleaner and had no connection with human trafficking or prostitution. She eventually told immigration officers she was victim of human trafficking and had been brought to the UK in a boat by a man called “Snakehead.”

Ms Gillespie moved an application for a human trafficking prevention order.

Yen Huang admitted that between November 4, 2018 and November 14, 2018, at Seagate, she recruited one of the women and induced her to engage in prostitution; and between November 20 and December 12, 2018, at Melville Street, Perth, she recruited another woman, enticed her to come to Scotland for prostitution and instructed her to carry out sexual acts and advertised her services.

Sentence was deferred for reports until June 24.