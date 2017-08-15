Tayside transport cops have carried out spot checks at level crossings amid an increase in dangerous and illegal behaviour.

Officers from the Dundee division of British Transport Police (BTP) held an awareness day at what they said was the area’s most dangerous level crossing, at Station Road in Carnoustie.

The crossing ensures safe passage for Scotrail commuter trains, freight lines and high-speed Virgin Trains East Coast services, which can travel at speeds of more than 100mph.

However, BTP officers have been called out to the crossing 31 times in the last year for incidents such as near misses and cars not obeying signals.

PC Mohammed Lunat told the Tele that the purpose of the spot checks was to pro-actively educate drivers about the risks of ignoring warnings.

He said: “We regularly get reports of people crossing illegally, getting stuck in the box junction or climbing over the barriers.

“Some people have even got their cars stuck under barriers, damaging both the barriers and their vehicles.

“We’re trying to do our best to talk to people rather than having to prosecute them.

“High-speed trains pass through here at 100mph — you can imagine the kind of carnage that could cause if you cross illegally.”

PC Lunat said that Carnoustie was one of the region’s more notorious sites due to its average waiting time of five minutes when a train is passing, which can make people impatient.

He said: “There are some level crossing barriers that are down for only 12-15 seconds in Dundee.

“You don’t know how long the barrier is down for and it’s not worth taking the risk. Most people appreciate how dangerous it is.

“But whether you take the risk once, twice or three times, eventually your luck is going to run out.”

PC Connor Phillips, also of BTP Dundee, said level crossings were busiest between lunch times and evenings during the week.

He added: “Our beat is from Dundee up to Montrose and Carnoustie is definitely the most problematic crossing in our area.”

During their stop in Carnoustie –which was their third spot check this summer — the BTP officers spoke to drivers at the crossing about the risks of ignoring warning signals.

Reaction to their presence had been largely positive.

PC Lunat added: “Most people are shocked at hearing what others do.

“We’ve generally had a good response from the public.”