A sports body has launched an investigation after police officers were called to a fracas at a floorball match in Tayside.

The rammy happened after a match between Fife Floorball Club and West Coast Floorball Club at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth when a West Coast player was allegedly head-butted.

Both clubs were competing in a round of matches being held at the sports centre.

A probe into the incident, which is understood to have taken place in the centre’s canteen, has now been launched by the UK Floorball Federation (UKFF).

West Coast Floorball Club ­— based in Glasgow — confirmed the matter is under investigation by the UKFF and declined to comment further.

The altercation is understood to have happened in the cafe area of the complex after an ill-tempered game between the sides.

A spokesman for Fife Floorball Club said no one from the club had witnessed the incident.

However, he did confirm the club was “disappointed” one of its players had become embroiled in an incident.

The spokesman added that the club would be carrying out a full internal investigation and the player involved would be dealt with accordingly.

Floorball, which was originally developed in Sweden in the 1960s, has grown in popularity throughout the world.

It’s a type of hockey which is played with five outfield players and a goalkeeper in each team.

Players user carbon fibre sticks and a plastic ball.

There are currently seven teams competing in Scotland, including Dundee’s Northern Lights.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were in attendance at Bell’s Sports Centre on Sunday but no further assistance was required on their arrival.

Live Active, the company which manages Bell’s Sports Centre, said the organisation was unable to comment on the incident as it was a police matter.

A spokesman for UKFF confirmed an incident had happened in the centre’s canteen after two players had been sent off in the match.