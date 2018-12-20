Cops called to Dundee road over ‘shoplifting’ offences

Police were called to Broughty Ferry Road after a man was arrested for shoplifting offences.
One motorist said he thought there had been a car accident near to the junction with Lilybank Road.
But a spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that a man was arrested at around 9am Tuesday.
The motorist, who declined to be named, said: “The traffic was backed-up on the approach to Lilybank Road.
“I initially thought there had been a car accident when I saw the police on the scene.
“The police were parked in the bus stop.
“I could see two police officers speaking with a man just at the police car – the guy looked quite animated.
“It looked like a few police officers were restraining someone near to the houses.”
A police spokeswoman said: “A man was arrested for shoplifting offences.