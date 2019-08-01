Cops break up drunken hotel bust-up between man and wife after Tom Jones concert

A man ended up in custody following a drunken hotel bust-up with his wife after a Tom Jones concert.

Christopher Cowie and his partner had travelled up from Newcastle to join thousands at Slessor Gardens for the Welsh crooner’s gig.

But their night-out turned violent when Cowie returned to their room at the Hampton by Hilton on Argyllgait drunk.

The 47-year-old pushed the woman to the floor before seizing a phone from her grasp when she tried to raise the alarm to staff.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 2.30am, the complainer was lying in the bed pretending to sleep when the accused entered the room.

“She checked her phone and the accused said ‘oh you’re up then’.

“They began to argue with each other and the woman got up and put clothes on, saying the accused was drunk and being unreasonable.

“He placed his hand on her throat and she said to get away, which he did. He did not grab her neck with any force.”

Thereafter, without warning, Cowie placed both hands on the front of his wife’s shoulders and pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground.

She got up and told Cowie to get away but he kept shouting at her.

The woman picked up the hotel room’s phone to alert staff but Cowie pulled the phone away from her causing her to scream for help.

Mr Burton added: “The accused then sat on the bed laughing. She went to reception where police were contacted and attended.”

In response to being cautioned and charged by police, Cowie responded: “I’m sorry.”

Cowie, of Hepburn, South Tyneside, admitted to assaulting his wife by placing his hand on her neck, pushing her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground and forcibly removing a phone from her hand on July 28.

Defence solicitor Stuart Hamilton said Cowie had drank “far too much” alcohol and matters got “out of control”.

He told Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC: “He is extremely remorseful and knows it is unacceptable.

“He put his hands up as soon as the police started questioning him.”

Before deferring sentence on Cowie for three months for him to be of good behaviour, Sheriff Drummond said: “It is all very recent and I want to make sure this is going to settle down and doesn’t happen again.”