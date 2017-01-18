Police have unveiled a new way of working which they claim will bring back a “community feel” to local streets.

Tayside Division has introduced a “locality model” across its policing areas of Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross, which will change how officers are deployed.

The individual areas will be led by an inspector and response to calls and incidents delivered by locality policing teams. In addition, designated teams will be allocated time to work closely with communities and address issues — as well as developing a good knowledge of their area.

It follows the creation of the Dundee city centre policing team, which was launched before Christmas.

The localities in Dundee are Lochee and the West End, Strathmartine and Coldside, Maryfield and the city centre, and North East, East End and Broughty Ferry. Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson, Divisional Commander, told the Tele: “I’ve been able to spend some time out walking a couple of streets and speak to the people and there was a sense that some of the community feel had been lost in Tayside.

“But by and large, the new model under Police Scotland has been very successful. So, with this, we are turning the clock backwards and forwards at the same time.

“We are passionate about getting communities back that named officer who they know and know well.

“One of the elements that will stay the same is the investigation side of things but now we want more cops out there on the ground.”

Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson said the force would try to keep local officers in place for longer periods to allow people to get to know them better.

“We want to keep people’s community officer for a long time but quite rightly, some cops move on,” he said.

“What we will try to do is maintain these community officers for a sustained period because, in my opinion, there is no point in them if they are moving on every few weeks or months.

“They have gone through an application process, so this is what they want to do. There are elements of the new model which are not themselves new and certainly we hope to return to a style of community policing which we know has worked well in the past and is appreciated by communities.”