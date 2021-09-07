COP26: UK Government to pay hotel quarantine fees for delegates coming from red list countries

The UK Government is to pay hotel quarantine fees for delegates coming to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Thousands from all over the world are expected to descend on Glasgow for the UN COP26 climate change summit, which takes place from October 31 until November 12.

However the UK Government says any delegates, observers or members of the media who are coming to the conference from a red list country will not need to pay for their hotel quarantine.

Currently it costs £2,285 for one adult in one room for 10 days at a UK quarantine hotel, and £1,430 for every additional adult or child over the age of 11.

Delegates who have been fully vaccinated will need to quarantine for five days, and those who are unvaccinated for 10 days.

The government also says it will offer to vaccinate everyone attending the summit, with those who have registered for one due to start getting their first dose this week.

Doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are now being transported to delegates who registered to be vaccinated ahead of #COP26. The UK is committed to hosting a safe, inclusive and in-person summit. To tackle #ClimateChange we need everyone at the same table in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/5uZgCeFPHE — COP26 (@COP26) September 7, 2021

Help to make COP26 Covid safe

Alok Sharma MP, who is president-designate of COP26, said offering to pay for hotel quarantine for those from red list countries will help to make the event as safe as possible despite the global pandemic.

He said: “COP26 has already been postponed by one year, and we are all too aware climate change has not taken time off.

“The recent IPCC report underlines why COP26 must go ahead this November to allow world leaders to come together to set out decisive commitments to tackle climate change.

“We are working tirelessly with all our partners, including the Scottish Government and the UN, to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow with a comprehensive set of Covid mitigation measures.

Climate change has not taken time off, which is why #COP26 must go ahead in person in November The UK is funding quarantine hotels for accredited delegates from red list countries This is in addition to our vaccines offer to ensure an inclusive, accessible & covid-secure summit — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) September 7, 2021

“This includes an offer from the UK Government to fund the required quarantine hotel stays for registered delegates arriving from red list areas and to vaccinate accredited delegates who would be unable otherwise to get vaccinated.

“Ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change are heard is a priority for the COP26 presidency, and if we are to deliver for our planet, we need all countries and civil society to bring their ideas and ambitions to Glasgow.”

We had asked the UK Government if this payment was means tested, and if there was a budget set aside to cover these costs, however it was unable to provide any further clarity on these matters.