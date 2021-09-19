Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
News

COP26 President ‘confident’ Glasgow climate conference can go ahead despite Covid levels

By Adele Merson
September 19, 2021, 11:28 am
Alok Sharma MP, president-designate of COP26
COP26 President Alok Sharma said he is confident the international climate change talks will be able to go ahead in Glasgow despite high Covid levels in Scotland.

In less than a month, world leaders and delegates from 196 countries are expected to arrive in the city for the biggest diplomatic meeting on UK soil since the Second World War.

Mr Sharma told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show he is “confident” that a “physical COP26” can go ahead as planned.

His remarks come amid a growing NHS crisis in Scotland and high levels of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Nicola Sturgeon was asked to explain long waits for emergency help

The COP26 President said: “What’s vitally important is that the people who are coming are safe but also the people of Glasgow are safe.

“So there is a whole set of measures we are putting in place in terms of daily testing regimes, in terms of social distancing, in terms of wearing of face masks at the venue.

“We have made the offer to accredited delegates who wouldn’t be able to get vaccinated in their own country to get vaccinations and we are rolling that out now.

“I am confident that we will have a safe event.”

‘We want China there’

Mr Sharma said he is “very, very hopeful” that China will send a negotiating team to the conference although Chinese President Xi Jinping has yet to confirm that he will attend.

Earlier this week, the UK, US and Australia set up a trilateral security partnership aimed at confronting China, which will include helping Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has yet to confirm his attendance at the COP26 conference in November.

He told Andrew Marr: “President Xi Jinping would come for the world leaders’ conference which is the first two days of COP26. But of course we want China there as part of the negotiations.

“I do feel that they will come for that. I certainly expect that China will send a negotiating team to Glasgow.”

What is COP26 and why does it matter?