Dundee Museum of Transport has been chosen to host its own exhibition at next year’s UN Climate Change Conference.

Over 30,000 heads of state, climate experts and campaigners are set to descend on Glasgow in November 2021 for the COP26 conference in a bid to agree to how to tackle climate change.

It will be the largest international climate change conference the UK has ever held and, as part of the event, a competition for museums to showcase how they could be reimagined for climate action.

Almost 250 entries from 48 countries were submitted, and Dundee Museum of Transport’s proposal to exhibit its plans for moving from its current site in Market Mews to the former Maryfield Tram Depot was one of only eight selected.

Their exhibition will be on display in Glasgow Science Centre alongside the other winning museum exhibitions from Brazil, Malaysia, Singapore and the rest of the UK.

Alexander Goodger, manager at Dundee Museum of Transport, said: “Our concept for moving to the Maryfield Tram Depot will be the only Scottish representation at this exhibition.

“We want the new Maryfield museum to be as carbon neutral as possible by using innovative technology, so we thought it would be a good idea to try and showcase this at the UN conference.

© Mhairi Edwards

“We own the tram depot and although it is a B-listed building it is dilapidated and needs to be restored before we can move on site.

“In restoring the building we want to have solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, electric bikes and make the building itself carbon neutral by using things like LED lights.

“It will be an expensive, multi-million pound project but we have a lot of people working on it and we are looking to get grant funding from the National Lottery next year.

“Once we have that we can restore the building and turn it into a working museum.”

The museum now has a budget of £2,500 to create their exhibition, which will go up next summer and run at Glasgow Science Centre until the end of the climate change conference.

During the COP26 conference itself, the museum will also run a number of events, workshops and competitions at its exhibition and will showcase other environmentally-friendly initiatives from across Dundee.

Alexander continued: “The exhibition will be talking about our plans to move to the Maryfield Tram Depot and our plans to become carbon neutral, but we will also be talking about Dundee and what the city is doing to try and be carbon neutral.

© Mhairi Edwards

“There are a lot of environmentalists in the city working hard to make the city more environmentally-friendly and compared to a lot of other cities in the UK, Dundee is very forward thinking.

“We want to engage people from all over Scotland on what the future will look like and what we can all do to mitigate the climate crisis.

“Currently we have a future transport exhibition on at the museum which looks at the latest technology and how Dundee as a city is doing – we have the highest number of electric vehicle charging points in the UK, for example.

“So we also want to showcase Dundee at this conference.”