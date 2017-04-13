Police were guarding a Dundee flat today after it was gutted by fire.

Emergency services were called to Clepington Street at 7.30pm yesterday.

The flat’s occupants managed to get outside before crews arrived, and the blaze was extinguished within 50 minutes.

Neighbour Patience Ighodero said: “I saw my neighbours gathering outside.

“I then saw the firefighters going up with a hosepipe.

“I was shocked there had been a fire.”

Windows in the flat were broken and others jammed open to air it out.

A burnt-out sofa was also in the communal area behind the flats.

A police officer was on guard outside the property’s unsecured door more than 12 hours after the blaze.