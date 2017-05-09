Teenager Ali Coote could be handed another big-game start when Dundee United begin their promotion play-off bid at Morton tonight.

The 18-year-old made his first appearance from kick-off when the Tangerines won the Challenge Cup in March.

The way he handled the occasion that day and a strong performance when he stood in for the suspended Simon Murray against the Ton on Saturday has put him in the frame for another shock call-up.

Murray will be available for the quick return to Cappielow but Coote’s weekend display means he can take a return for granted.

Gaffer Ray McKinnon will keep his team selection under wraps until an hour before kick-off but he has not hidden his pleasure with Coote.

“Ali is just 18 but he comes into the team again on Saturday and does a good job,” said McKinnon.

“Each time he comes in he does well. He takes his chance when he’s given it and that’s important.”

Despite the disappointment of another draw from a game that could have been won comfortably, the Tangerines are going into the post season in bullish mood.

Although Falkirk, winners at Dumbarton, pipped them to the runners-up spot and will enjoy a week off before they get involved in the promotion battle, McKinnon believes United are the form side.

“We are in a positive mind going into the first leg because we played well again on Saturday and, on another day, with the chances we had, we would have won the game.

“In fact, in the last six games we probably should have won six out of six.

“We’ve created loads of chances, the guys have really got the bit between their teeth and I am pleased with the effort and performance.

“I am pleased with their physical state as well, so it’s all good. If we get a wee bit of luck and keep performance levels up, we will have a good chance, a right good chance.”

As well as Murray, influential centre-half William Edjenguele is available again after serving a two-match ban.

And United are increasingly confident if they can get past Morton and then Falkirk, they will have long-term injury victim Scott Fraser available for the promotion-deciding tie against the team finishing second bottom of the Premiership.

Reserve goalkeeper Luis Zwick is a doubt for tonight after pulling up in the warm up on Saturday.