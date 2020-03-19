Dundee Cooking Academy and Tayble Deli closed until further notice due to Covid-19

The Dundee Cooking Academy and Tayble Deli have closed due to coronavirus.

The cooking academy, which opened in November last year posted the news online, stating the closure would be until further notice.

It attributed the closure to cancellations of cooking sessions and catering jobs, as well as a loss in customers to the takeaway deli.

In a statement it said: “We have taken this step now to ensure that we don’t harm our business in the long run.

“We have a very small team and a duty of care to ensure that they have jobs to return to beyond the immediate future.”

Customers who currently have booked in for a lesson will be able to reschedule and all sessions as well as outstanding vouchers will be honoured.

