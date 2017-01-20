A convoy of more than 80 scooters marked the life of Dundee auto-electrician David Kidd, from St Mary’s, who passed away this month after a two-year battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The Tele reported on the tributes paid by his family to the “fighter” who survived eight cardiac arrests — including one occasion when doctors administered CPR for more than 20 minutes.

The funeral was held on Wednesday at the service room of Sturrock Comb & Davidson in South Road, Lochee. It was attended by about 150 people.

Outside, the A-92 Vespa Club had more than 80 scooters who followed the hearse to Balgay cemetery. Countless cars trailed behind them.

Connor Smith, David’s nephew, said: “At his funeral the A-92 Vespa Club showed a remarkable amount of respect for our family member. The video speaks for itself.”

