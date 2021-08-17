News / Dundee Convicted sex offender Niall Mason on trial at Dundee FC By Steven Rae August 17, 2021, 10:30 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 10:38 pm Former Doncaster and Peterborough defender Niall Mason training with Dundee FC. A footballer convicted of a sex attack on a woman in a nightclub is on trial with Dundee. Defender Niall Mason is currently being assessed by Dens Park gaffer James McPake. The free agent last played for Peterborough United in the English Championship, before leaving in May when his contract expired. Dundee boss James McPake. The 24-year-old was signed by the Real Madrid academy when he was seven, and at one point was touted as “the new David Beckham”, according to reports. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe