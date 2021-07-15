Convicted sex offender attacked women in Perthshire shop after ‘perverts’ chat

A convicted sex offender chased down and battered two women in a Perthshire shop after he overheard one of them say: “There are perverts everywhere.”

William Bannigan dragged one of his victims to the ground by her hair as she and her friend tried to escape through the locked storeroom of a Scotmid store in Rattray, near Blairgowrie.

The 49-year-old, who was jailed for five months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2012, was allowed to walk free from court despite pleading guilty to two charges of assault.