Convicted murderer back behind bars after attack at Dundee flat

A convicted murderer is back behind bars after being found guilty of assaulting his former partner.

Christopher Burns, 57, was jailed for attacking the woman at a flat in the city’s Sandeman Street on June 17 this year.

A jury at Dundee Sheriff Court returned a majority verdict on Burns with several deletions being made to the original charge.

The court heard that Burns, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was jailed for life after being convicted of murder at the High Court in Perth in 1982.

Burns was sentenced to 24 months in prison but is likely to serve an even longer jail time due to breaching the terms of his license.

He was convicted of assaulting the woman by punching her to the body, pinning her to the floor and dragging her by the body.

The thug also placed his fingers inside her mouth and placed his hand over her mouth, restricting her breathing and to her injury.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston said that any sentence imposed on Burns by Sheriff Lorna Drummond would be “academic” due to the recall of his life sentence.

He said: “He is likely to spend several more years in prison before he is even considered for parole.

“He got himself into this relationship.

“She was a bad drug addict, he knew her father well, so he knew her more as a life-long friend.

“There have been significant deletions by the jury and I’d ask that your ladyship reflect that in sentence.”

Before jailing Burns, Sheriff Drummond said: “There is no other alternative but to send you to jail because in 1982 you were convicted of murder and sentenced to life.”