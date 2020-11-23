Convicted killer jailed after punching and kicking partner on the head in brutal attack

A convicted killer who previously stabbed a man in the heart attacked his partner minutes after firefighters forced entry to her flat.

John Cassidy, 40, punched and kicked the woman on the head before grabbing her throat and pinning her against a wall.

An argument had erupted earlier in the evening after Cassidy was accused of being unfaithful. A fire later broke out in the kitchen which then led to Cassidy battering the woman.

Cassidy was previously sentenced to seven years in prison in 2012 for killing 56-year-old Alexander McLellan.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mr McLellan was fatally stabbed with his own knife during a brawl on Kingsway East.

Cassidy has now been given an 18-month prison sentence after he admitted attacking the woman at her Albert Street flat.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Cassidy fell asleep on a couch after the initial argument before waking up to find firefighters at the propery.

Prosecutor Sue Ruta said revealed how Cassidy’s attack in the early hours of the morning was witnessed by a joiner sent to repair the front door after it was forced open.

“The complainer was on the move from the living rom to the bedroom and was followed by the accused,” Mrs Ruta said.

“The witness observed the accused pushing her onto the bed before closing the bedroom door. The accused then repeatedly punched and kicked her.

“He then heard the witness screaming for the accused to get off her and leave her alone. The accused then opened the bedroom door before barging past the witness and leaving the property.”

Cassidy, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to pushing the woman onto a bed, dragging her by the body, seizing her by the throat and pinning her against a door on January 7 this year. He also repeatedly kicked and punched the woman on the head.

The court was told how Cassidy, who also has previous convictions for domestic offending, was subject to bail at the time.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said: “She (the woman) had taken an idea that he had been cheating on her.

“He explained that was not the position and indicates there had been a foul atmosphere at that particular point.

“He went to sleep on the couch in the living room. The next thing he became aware of was the firefighters at the address.”

Mr Laverty added: “They had then become involved in an argument in relation to the incident with the fire services. Mr Cassidy advises me that she had hit him but he fully accepts that he lost his temper.

“His record as far as acts of violence are concerned does him no credit.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Cassidy for 18 months and made him subject to a non-harassment order for one-year. This will prevent Cassidy from contacting or approaching the woman.