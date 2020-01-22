Convicted domestic abuser Mikie McCash to appeal his sentence

Convicted domestic abuser Michael McCash has launched an appeal against his sentence.

The thug was sentenced to three years in prison on January 8 2020 after admitting threatening, punching, spitting at, and choking his victims between 2008, 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Now the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has confirmed he has “lodged an appeal against his sentence.”

A spokeswoman for the service said: “I’ve spoken with Dundee Sheriff Court and can confirm Michael McCash has lodged an appeal against his sentence.”

McCash’s sentence was reduced from four years after his guilty plea before his trial and was backdated to December 17.

He will be supervised for two years upon release and has been issued with non-harassment orders banning him from contacting his four victims for 10 years.

His victims have previously spoken out about McCash’s refusal to apologise for his crimes in court, with one saying: “Change is possible, recovery is possible’ – but saying sorry isn’t?

“Until he apologises to the people who’ve been affected that’s not how it works.

“He could have taken that moment to say ‘I’m sorry’ and instead he made a show of himself.

“He always does, it’s always about him.

“But what about me? What about the other girls? He’s never once apologised for it.

“Admitting guilt isn’t an apology.

“He could have used that five seconds of fame to apologise for what he’s done.”