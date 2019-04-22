Convicted armed robber had £2,600 of drugs and a knife in pocket on Dundee street

A convicted armed robber was caught with drugs worth £2,600 in his pockets.

Kevin Waterston also flashed a knife at two people who apprehended him following a disturbance on a Douglas street on December 22 last year.

The 40-year-old has now been jailed by a sheriff who slammed him for adding to the “misery” of Dundee’s drugs scourge.

The city’s sheriff court heard Waterston became involved in an argument with two people on a street at around 9pm.

Waterston said he would “chib them” if they did not stop following him.

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie said: “The two members of the public had taken hold of him. They saw him reach into his jacket pocket. One of the members of the public thought it was a knife and he was restrained on the ground.”

Police attended and Waterston was searched.

He was found with packets of heroin weighing 9.7g and 6.8g respectively as well as almost 4,000 etizolam tablets, worth £2,600 in total.

Waterston, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to making threats to stab two people with a knife on Strachan Avenue and Aboyne Avenue as well as being concerned in the supply of heroin, a Class A drug, and the Class C drug etizolam.

The court heard Waterston had previously been sentenced to seven years in prison for his part in a knifepoint raid of the 300RPM computer store on West Port, Dundee, in December 2008.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said said that after Waterston was released from prison, he was asked to hold on to the drugs as a means of clearing debts.

Jailing him for two years, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You have had plenty of chances but you have made bad choices. You had more than 15g of heroin and 3,900 in street valium.

“Both of those are responsible for misery in Dundee.”