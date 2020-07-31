Dundee councillor Alan Ross to step back from frontline politics for personal reasons

Alan Ross, Dundee City Council’s convener of city development, has announced his intention to take a step back from frontline politics for personal reasons.

Councillor Ross was first elected in 2007 and has held various positions in the ruling SNP administration, including convener of community safety and public protection, and more recently, convener of city development over the years.

It is proposed that he be succeeded by his current depute, councillor Mark Flynn.

Councillor Steven Rome will join the city development team as depute convener while Councillor Ross will move across to neighbourhood services as depute convener.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander paid tribute to Mr Ross.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed working closely with Alan as a passionate and dedicated member of the team over the last few years and he leaves city development in great shape.

“I know that he’ll continue to play an important role in supporting the broader work of the administration and I want to thank him personally for everything that he’s done and I know that he’ll continue to be a source of strength in neighbourhood services.”

On the incoming convener and new depute for city development, Mr Alexander added: “We face a hugely challenging situation as a result of Covid-19 and I know that we have a strong team in Mark and Steven to continue the great work in taking forward an ambitious agenda to support jobs and attract investment to the city.”