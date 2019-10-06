Controversial work under way to transform iconic Dundee bar into Irish pub

Controversial work is under way to transform an iconic Dundee bar into an Irish pub.

The Globe, on Westport, is no more after bosses at Belhaven, part of the Greene King group, made the decision to rename it Molly Malone’s.

The six-figure investment is expected to be completed next week.

When news of the revamp emerged, the public and former staff were quick to criticise the plans.

More than 90% of Tele readers who took part in an online poll called for the pub to be retained as The Globe.

Tracy Hunter, a barmaid who worked there in the 1980s, said: “I found out about it on Thursday night. I’m very upset – it should have stayed as The Globe.

“Everyone knows where The Globe is – you give it as a reference point to people.

“It was great to work there. It has stood the test of time. The Globe always had a great atmosphere but there is not a lot we can do now.”

The pub has existed in one form or another since the 1800s.

Both internal and external works are being carried out to bring the bar in line with the new Irish theme.

The new exterior will be decorated with mock-Irish Gaelic signs and a new sign over the door showing a woman, the eponymous Molly Malone.

A Belhaven spokesman said: “The Globe has long been a great pub at the heart of Dundee and we are committed to making a six-figure investment in the pub to ensure it is well-placed to thrive for many years to come.

“The pub has seen a decrease in custom in recent years and therefore when planning the refurbishment our aim was to reinvigorate the pub, providing a fantastic environment for everyone.

© DC Thomson

“After consulting extensively and listening to feedback from all sides over the past few months, we have decided that changing the pub’s direction so it excels in sport, entertainment and food and renaming it Molly Malone’s will help ensure its future success.

“We appreciate some people have expressed concern about changing the name and we would like to reassure them this isn’t a decision we have taken lightly.

“We are really excited to be creating a new lease of life for this grand old building and to be investing in its future.”

The pub will reopen for business on Friday at 5pm.