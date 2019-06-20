Controversial tests to continue for Dundee primary ones, despite MSPs voting to scrap them

Dundee City Council will continue with the use of controversial tests on Primary 1 children – despite MSPs voting to scrap them last year.

Council education bosses say Scottish National Standardised Assessments (SNSAs) will not be dropped after positive feedback from head teachers at schools where they are used.

Education Secretary John Swinney says the exams can help teachers understand where a child is excelling and struggling from an early age.

Critics say the assessments place unnecessary stress on children at a very young age.

Paul Clancy, executive director of children and family services at Dundee City Council, claims there have been no such concerns here.

In a report he will deliver to council on Monday, Mr Clancy said: “Dundee schools have used standardised assessments for 15 years.

“Over that time period, parents have not expressed concerns to schools or to the service about the use of these assessments, or indeed any other assessments used to determine their children’s progress.

“From the relatively low number of responses to both the parent and staff surveys, we can be assured that there are no significant concerns raised.”

However, of the parents assessed in the surveys carried out last month, 70% said their children had not mentioned the SNSA to them, and 61% said they did not know if their children were comfortable completing the test.

And the report itself advises against “drawing conclusions from these responses as they will be heavily weighted to the experience of pupils at a few schools”.

Teachers are largely split on the effectiveness of the SNSA in Dundee, with only 52% believing the exam is “valuable” in the wider scope of P1 education.

And in September last year, MSPs voted in favour of a motion calling for the tests to be scrapped.

However, Mr Swinney chose instead to commission a review of the SNSAs, which was published last week and recommends that the exams continue – albeit with 28 recommended changes.

He said: “As Parliament requested, I have reconsidered the evidence. An impartial review has confirmed the value of the SNSAs.”

Despite this, Fife Council became the first in Scotland to scrap the tests last December.

And MSP Iain Gray, Scottish Labour’s education spokesperson, said Mr Swinney was “defying the will of the Scottish Parliament”.

Mr Gray added: “Parliament was right in September and it is still right today. The testing of Primary 1 pupils should stop.”