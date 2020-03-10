Controversial surgeon blasted by victim after Ninewells Hospital operation

A woman who had her discs removed by a shamed surgeon claims he told her to drink a cup of tea in order to relieve her pain.

Sam Eljamel, a consultant neurologist at the Dundee hospital, is alleged to have harmed around 50 people and in one case even removed the wrong part of a patient’s body.

He continued to work at Ninewells for almost a year from June 2013 to May 2014 while NHS Tayside investigated and put him under supervision.

He is at the centre of a police investigation as well as a number of civil cases going through the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Hairdresser Julie Hall, 43, claims she is one of many still living with the effects of Eljamel’s work.

She says she is in constant pain following a botched operation on her spine at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital in 2009.

Julie said she was a young mum with two children when she began suffering stenosis in her spine.

She claims she agreed to the operation despite some reservations, but when she woke up she could not feel her legs, though she was told that was down to anaesthetic.

“But when I got home I was in pain and later I got taken to Victoria Infirmary in Kirkcaldy,” she added.

“I was violently sick and at that time my children were 10 and 13 and I had to depend on my family to look after them when I got taken back to Ninewells in Dundee.

“That’s when Eljamel said I would have to lie on my back and drink Earl Grey tea. It was unbelievable.

“Now I can only work part time and take every kind of painkiller that is going to get through the day.”

She had been planning to set up her own business at the time but says her “dreams have been shattered”.

“I heard he was still working as a surgeon in Libya, but he should not be practising. There could be more people being hurt right now,” she said.

“I would like more information on the case against him and to find out if there is a support group for other victims of his surgery. They can contact me and we can get something going.”

Julie has still to speak with police and is urging other victims to contact her at her email address which is julz107@hotmail.co.uk

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman from NHS Tayside referred the Tele to last month’s official statement on Mr Eljamel who agreed to take himself off the medical registrar.

The Scottish Government has previously said it was “very sorry” after the series of operations.

However, it ruled out an inquiry, saying it was “satisfied” a “thorough and wide-ranging” investigation by NHS Tayside will “prevent this happening again in future”.

A number of patients have successfully sued the health board as a result of operations carried out by Mr Eljamel.

Police have confirmed inquiries are ongoing.