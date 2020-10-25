Dundee’s Earl Grey Building named best office in Scotland – months before staff start working there

A Dundee Waterfront office block has been named the best workplace in Scotland – months before staff clock on for their first shifts.

The controversial Earl Grey Building beat contenders from across the country to the Best Commercial Workplace gong, despite the small matter of it still lying empty.

Employees of the Social Security Scotland agency are expected to take up their posts there next year.

It marks a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the property, which initially appeared to be struggling to attract tenants.

It was also heavily criticised by locals for its height, its design and for blocking views of the neighbouring V&A Dundee from the city centre.

But British Council for Offices’ judges hailed it as “a hallmark of the regeneration of Dundee’s central Waterfront”.

The awards recognised “the ‘best in class’ across a wide range of benchmarked metrics”.

A spokeswoman for the body’s regional awards said: “The judges felt the new development has set a high standard in contemporary workplace design, despite its limited budget.

“They were particularly impressed by the building’s strong environmental accreditation and striking impact on the landscape.”