Controversial funnyman Frankie Boyle announces Dundee show as part of tour

Frankie Boyle is bringing his own brand of shock comedy to Dundee, in what will be his first tour of Scotland in a decade.

The controversial funnyman has announced shows across the country between August and September, with dates in Dundee as well as Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Oban.

On Thursday, the comedian, known for his close-to-the-bone humour, said on Twitter to say he will also be doing a show in Dundee, although tickets are not yet on sale for the Full Power tour.

It has not been confirmed at this stage what venue the Dundee event will take place at, although it is understood to be the Caird Hall.

The comedian posted on Twitter: “So that’s three new tour dates at the King’s in Glasgow, a second date in Aberdeen. I will also be doing Dundee, but tickets for that are not on sale yet.”

