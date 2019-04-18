Controversial Dundee Waterfont office block delayed because of water works

The completion of a controversial Waterfront office block has been delayed because of issues connecting to the water mains.

Site six – recently named the Earl Grey Building – will now not open until May at the earliest, according to the council, following problems with Scottish Water.

It was estimated a year ago that the building would be completed by February.

In a report to councillors on capital expenditure, executive director of corporate services Gregory Colgan said: “The site six office development is currently behind programme due to issues with the Scottish Water connection.

“The estimated completion date has been revised to May, based on the latest programme from the contractor.”

Development of the hotel, which will be located adjacent to the Earl Grey office building and funded by the council, is on schedule, according to Mr Colgan.

He said: “The hotel development has progressed through scheme development, planning consent and technical services agreement, and once the preferred hotel operator has been engaged, the building works can progress.”

Among the other fluctuations in the council’s capital expenditure is a rise in the cost of the newly-opened train station, by £2.359 million.

However, this will be offset in part by funding of £2.308m from Network Rail, putting the most recent cost of the railway station at more than £40.5m.

Although developments on site six have always been included in Dundee City Council’s plans for the Waterfront, the building work angered many residents when construction began on the block.

Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde even said the building should be “torn down” when she performed on stage in Slessor Gardens in August last year.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We recognise there have been delays linked to providing the water connection for this site.

“We aim to work in collaboration with developers to ensure the work they need to deliver can be co-ordinated with our activity successfully.

“Our goal is to ensure they can connect smoothly while also safeguarding the essential service we provide to all of our existing customers in the area.

“We apologise that the process in this case has contributed to delays.”