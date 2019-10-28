Monday, October 28th 2019 Show Links
Controversial Chick-fil-A open first store in Scotland

by Frances Rougvie
October 28, 2019, 12:21 pm Updated: October 28, 2019, 12:23 pm
© DC ThomsonMacdonald Aviemore Resort where the new outlet has opened.
One of the world’s most controversial fast-food chains has opened an outlet in Scotland.

Chick-fil-A “quietly” opened its first Scottish store in the Highlands at Macdonald’s Aviemore Resort earlier this month, according to the Strathspey and Badenoch Herald.

The chain’s American founders have been the subject of much controversy after donating millions of dollars to anti-LGBT organisations, leading to protests, boycotts and several new branches being shut down before they ever opened their doors.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said: “A Chick-fil-A location has opened at our Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

“Chick-fil-A has already proved very popular with our guests and we are happy to be able to provide this quality food expense as an option.”

Breaking