Controversial barrier at popular Arbroath shopping centre shortcut is scrapped

The owner of the Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath has scrapped plans for a permanent barrier across a popular shortcut.

The centre owner caused outrage earlier this month by barricading the thoroughfare between the Abbeygate’s car park and the High Street.

The obstruction was destroyed less than 24 hours later, damaging the wall where it was fixed.

Marc Mills, from the owner’s agent David Samuel Asset Management Ltd, said: “The temporary barrier was erected on land wholly owned by the owner of the shopping centre in advance of a gate being installed post-Christmas.”

He said the owner moved to ensure a permanent right of way was not created over private land after receiving legal advice.

“The owner did not fully appreciate the extent of the concern this has raised within the community and the importance of this thoroughfare for the people of Arbroath…

“The owner has therefore decided not to proceed at this time and to continue to offer this benefit.

Arbroath councillors, who were flooded with complaints, said an 85-year-old woman slipped on ice after travelling the extra distance and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

The council confirmed the Abbeygate is privately owned.