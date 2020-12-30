A controlling abuser who repeatedly dragged his girlfriend over his shoulder when she tried to escape his clutches has been jailed.

Serial domestic offender Dylan Scott, 25, demanded the woman change her clothing and ordered her to leave parties during their four-month relationship, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

On one occasion, the thug released the handbrake of his girlfriend’s car, causing it to crash into a lamp-post.

Scott, who has convictions for abusing two other partners, told the woman: “I go where you go.”

He was today jailed with a sheriff also banning him from contacting the woman for the next five years.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “Looking at the nature of the offence, which consists of very unpleasant behaviour and acting in a controlling manner, there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

The court heard how Scott was angered on June 26 after the woman uploaded a photo to social media of herself with friends at a party.

© Kris Miller

However, she left after Scott arrived and demanded she leave with him.

The next day, the pair were arguing in her car before the woman tried to get away from him.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused then released the handbrake causing it to roll and collide with a lamp-post.

“She contacted her friends by phone saying he crashed her car and refused to get out.”

The woman sought refuge at a house party with friends who stopped Scott from getting in.

In a similar incident later that month at another party in Broughty Ferry, Scott pushed her to the floor after she asked to leave.

Weeks later, Scott repeatedly lifted the woman over his shoulder to prevent her from leaving.

This was sparked by the woman complaining about the filthy condition of his Dallfield Court flat.

“The accused ran up behind her and lifted her and carried her up the stairs against her will,” Ms Irvine said.

“She repeatedly shouted to put her down and the accused said ‘I go where you go’

“He dragged her on to the floor. She shouted that she did not want to go with him but the accused ignored her requests.”

The woman eventually punched Scott to the face after he kept picking her up

Scott responded by punching her to the face and dragging her back to the flat.

The lout also threw her phone down the multi stairwell when she threatened to phone the police.

After eventually being allowed to leave, Scott tried to repeat his behaviour near the Wellgate Centre in the early hours of the morning.

He was foiled when passers-by responded to her screams for help. Police arrived and photos were taken of bruising she had suffered.

Scott, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted behaving in a coercive and controlling manner between March 1 and July 13 2020 at addresses on Church Street in Broughty Ferry, Mains Road, Dallfield Court, Ballater Place and at the rear of the Wellgate Centre.

He also admitted repeatedly phoning the woman dozens of times and using social media to tell her he would not be going to prison.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston said Scott would have benefitted from a community-based disposal and was anxious to see his child.

Sheriff Carmichael jailed Scott for 14 months and placed him on a five-year non-harassment order.

For more information on how the Tele covers court proceedings, click here.