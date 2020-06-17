Controlling boyfriend jailed after threatening to kill partner during months of abuse

A controlling boyfriend who attacked his partner and threatened to kill her during months of abuse has been locked up.

John Rowlands, 32, also said he would burn the woman’s house down during a string of abusive messages.

The lout smashed the windows of the woman’s property and attacked her on one occasion near a GP surgery in Dundee.

Rowlands was jailed and banned from contacting the woman after pleading guilty to an abusive course of conduct between October 2019 and February this year.

The court heard that the pair were in an on-off relationship.

On an occasion in October, police were called out after a disturbance between the pair where Rowlands was refused entry to a property.

While giving a statement to officers, the woman received several text messages from Rowlands, including messages saying: “If I go jail will be something worth going for.”

He later added: “I am making sure I set your house on fire tonight for sticking me in.”

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said an incident also occurred between the pair in January near Wallacetown Health Centre, which was witnessed by a member of staff.

Police were contacted and officers later found the woman visibly upset.

Rowlands was in breach of bail conditions by contacting the woman at the time.

During later incidents, Rowlands would repeatedly contact the woman demanding to know where she was as well as attending at properties demanding entry and smashing windows.

In one text message, he said: “I have just been at yours, you’re not at home. When I find you I am going to kill you.”

Rowlands also targeted one of the woman’s friends, attending her home and shouting racist abuse.

He shouted: “Get her out here you **** ******.”

Rowlands, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of abusive conduct between October 24-February 4 at Livingstone Terrace, Victoria Street, both Dundee, and Hazel Court in Alyth by attending uninvited, repeatedly striking a door, repeatedly shouting, swearing and demanding entry, repeatedly kicking her vehicle, sending messages containing violent threats and offensive remarks, threatening to set her house on fire and threatening to kill her.

On January 22 on Victoria Street, he assaulted the woman by seizing her neck from behind, forcing and pinning her to the ground and repeatedly trying to seize her phone in an attempt to rob her as well as breaching his bail conditions by contacting her.

He admitted racially abusing the second woman on the same street on February 23. Rowlands also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of driving while disqualified on St Nicholas Place on the same date.

Gary McIlravey, defending, said Rowlands was using illicit drugs during the period and was struggling with the breakdown of the relationship. He said the woman wants to continue her relationship with Rowlands and was not supportive of a non-harassment order.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Rowlands for a total of 23 months in prison and made subject to a non-harassment order keeping him away from the woman for three years.

He was also banned from driving for a further 12 months.