‘Control the mayhem’ tonight urges Dundee boss McPake as Dark Blues chase three points

James McPake has urged his players to control the “mayhem” tonight at Tannadice.

Dundee head to face rivals Dundee United this evening as underdogs against the league leaders.

However, the Dens gaffer says the pressure on the teams from both sets of fans means it’s anyone’s game.

He said: “This game will be a hard one to predict because there is a lot of pressure.

“It is mayhem for a bit, so it’s about staying controlled and focused.

“If we can go to Tannadice and approach the game the way we know our players can, then I am fully confident about us going down there.”

James has praised the character his side have shown in recent wins over Partick and Dunfermline where they have had to see out one-goal leads.

He added: “To be fair to the players, we have shown character this season when we have been in adversity.

“I’m not saying we have turned a corner or anything like that but that’s why I was sure we would get things going again.

“For example, you leave Jordon Forster out of the team for Thistle and you have to tell him to relax a bit because he was getting so excited cheering his team-mates on while sitting on the bench as a sub.

“It is great that I am hearing that from him. He was disappointed to be left out but was thinking about the team as a whole.”

The Dark Blues will give Declan McDaid every opportunity to prove his fitness after missing the match at Firhill.

© SNS

Cammy Kerr and Jordan McGhee are expected to play through the pain, while Jordan Marshall has had no reactions after returning from a hamstring issue. Jamie Ness may be given longer to recover from his ankle knock.