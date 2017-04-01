A “dangeously out-of-control” dog could be put down after it bit a defenceless child outside a shop.

Bruce Rourke’s collie attacked the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at a Scotmid store in Castle Street, Tayport.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the child’s mother was using an ATM outside the shop.

At the same time Rourke was tying up the dog just a few feet away.

The animal lunged at the child before biting her on the body.

The child was taken to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital and given antibiotics as a precaution but suffered no lasting damage.

Fifty-seven-year-old Rourke of William Street, Tayport, pleaded guilty on a summary complaint to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month.

The sheriff may make an order for the dog to be destroyed.