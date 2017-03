A dangerously out-of-control dog bit a child on the body outside a newsagent in Tayport.

Bruce Rourke, 57, of William Street, Tayport, had sentence deferred until March 30 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Rourke admitted being in charge of a dog, namely a collie, which was dangerously out of control and lunged at the child and bit the child on the body, at Scotmid, Castle Street, Tayport, on January 5.

Sentence was deferred for narration and Rourke’s personal appearance.