A car ploughed through the front of an out of control caravan n the A933 Arbroath to Brechin road at 11.30am today.

The Land Rover Freelander was involved in a collision with the caravan after it became unhooked from its towing vehicle near the 45 Commando Royal Marines base at Condor.

The 4×4 was then involved in an unavoidable collision with a BMW M4.

The caravan ended up on its side on the main road, which was closed to allow emergency services to clear the scene.

Miraculously there were only minor injuries.