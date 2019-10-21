Container of items for refugees ready to leave Dundee for Greek island of Lesbos

Another container full of items for refugees on the island of Lesbos will leave Dundee this week bound for the Greek isle.

Dundee Refugee Support Services at the Dunsinane Industrial Estate was the venue for the loading of the container with various goods donated by businesses in Dundee and Perth.

Organiser Suzanne Milne, who spent time on Lesbos earlier this year doing charity work and who has already had one other shipment of goods arrive on Lesbos, is overwhelmed by the support.

She said: “People from all over Scotland have rallied to the cause and provided items for these desperate people fleeing from war torn situations.

“Individuals and businesses in Dundee and Perth have donated a huge amount.”

Among the more unusual donations is nearly £1,000 worth of tyres given by Dundee’s MM Auto Services and wholesalers Easityre.

These tyres will be used on vehicles transporting items over the rough Lesbos terrain.