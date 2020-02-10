Contactless parking payments being rolled out in Dundee by city council

A new way for drivers to pay for their parking is being rolled out across Dundee.

Contactless payment parking meters are now available at Dundee City Council street and surface level meters, as well as those in multi-storey car parks.

Mark Flynn depute convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “It is important to residents and visitors to the city that we offer them the most convenient ways of paying for parking, including cash free options.

“This programme is the first time we have offered the choice of contactless and I am sure it will prove a popular way of paying.”

Contactless expands the options for motorists when paying for their parking and is added to cash and mobile phone.

The move follows other city services accepting contactless payments, including Xplore Dundee buses, which rolled-out the system on its vehicles last summer.