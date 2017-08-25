Consultation over privatisation of Dundee Post Office branded a ‘sham’

Bosses behind the proposed privatisation of Dundee’s last Crown Post Office are set to open up the move to public consultation.

The firm outlined changes the branch would undergo in an email sent to the public on Wednesday.

However, the consultation was branded a “sham” by a trade union rep.

Under the proposed move, the Post Office would move from Meadowside to Whitehall Street, and shift from being centrally managed to being run by QDSA Limited, a private firm based in Cupar.

Roger Gale, Post Office sales and trade marketing director, said the change would help to ensure Post Office services in Dundee were protected.

He said: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services on high streets, which we know is hugely important to people. This proposal means we can continue to do that.

“We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

In a statement provided to the Tele, the Post Office said the Whitehall Street branch would enjoy extended opening hours and provide up to six serving counters for customers.

It also said the new branch would have a “bright, modern open-plan layout” with a newsagent and a stationery and greeting cards retail offering, alongside the Post Office services.

The consultation period runs from now until October 4, with the changeover expected to take place in November.

However, David Bowmaker, territorial representative for the Communications Workers Union, said the process was a “sham”.

He told the Tele: “The consultation isn’t about whether people agree with it, just issues around the periphery, such as whether they agree with opening times.

“What usually happens is the Post Office will pay off the staff and employ their own on minimum wage.

“There are 10 staff in there with 150 years of experience between them who could be lost.”

Mr Bowmaker said that students in Dundee often used the Post Office’s biometric residence permit service, only available in Crown branches.

He warned that this would be lost if the move goes ahead, forcing students to travel to Edinburgh instead.

He added: “We have asked the Post Office if they can give us a number of Crown offices they would keep open and they have refused. We believe every Crown Post Office has a ‘for sale’ sign over it in the UK.”

Those wishing to leave feedback on the proposed move can do so in several ways.

An online form is available at postofficeviews.co.uk, using branch code 00282099.

Comments can also be emailed to comments@postoffice.co.uk, left by phone on 03452 660115, or sent by post to FREEPOST Your Comments.