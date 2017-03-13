A public consultation is set to be launched over plans for a new budget supermarket and a coffee drive-thru outlet in Dundee.

The Tele revealed how Lidl and Costa plan to open branches on land at Kingsway East as part of a near-£7 million development.

The plans will be on display to the public on Wednesday April 5 (from 5-8pm) in the Douglas Lounge at Douglas Community Centre in Balmoral Avenue.

A Lidl spokesman said local residents will also be able to submit their views on the plans via a leaflet, which will be posted out to people living in the area.

The spokesman said: “The leaflet will be sent out to around 10,000 residential properties to promote the event and to seek feedback on the new store.”

Perth-based developer I&H Brown submitted a planning application for the development to Dundee City Council.

The plans also include a car showroom, a family pub/restaurant and industrial units.

If given the green light by councillors, the investment will total £6.9m and create up to 172 long-term jobs.

The site, which has lain vacant for 13 years, was previously the subject of plans for a similar development.

However, no brands have ever committed to opening units on the site until now.

A public consultation was held back in 2013 when the proposals first came to light — but this will be the first opportunity for residents to examine the Lidl and Costa plans.

If approval is given for the development, the first buildings on the site could be open next year.

Lidl already operates four city stores, including one in the city centre, another in Lochee, one on Macalpine Road and one in Stobswell.

The new shop would have an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and a car park.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl UK’s head of property for Scotland, said the supermarket would mark a “substantial investment in the area” with the shop alone creating 40 jobs.