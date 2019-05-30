Construction workers at Dundee council to be balloted about industrial action

Construction workers at Dundee City Council are to be balloted about industrial action and action short of a strike.

Organised by Unite the Union, more than 500 members working in construction and some environmental services will be invited to vote.

The union is unhappy at the imposition of a council policy on compulsory redundancies, limits on flexible retirement, and reductions in the pay protection for staff moved to lower grade posts without the agreed consultation taking place.

The council’s policy and resources committee voted to adopt the new policy last February.

The ballot will run from June 3-14. If it is successful, action and an overtime ban are expected to take place from July to October.

A demonstration will be held to protest against these changes at 5.30pm on Monday in the City Square to coincide with a council committee meeting.