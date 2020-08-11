Construction work begins at Dundee Science Centre

Dundee Science Centre’s iconic giant model head has been removed, as major construction work gets underway.

Bentleys Shopfitting are on site for the £2 million transformation of the ground floor, commissioned for the centre’s 20th anniversary celebrations,

The first task for the contractors was to remove the centre’s model head, which hundreds of thousands of children have climbed through since the centre opened in 2000.

The transformation will also include turning the coffee shop into a ‘gathering place’ where events, talks and workshops can be held, an under sevens’ exhibition area, a sensory zone and new interactive exhibits.

Isabel Bruce, interim chief executive officer at Dundee Science Centre, said: “The delayed start of construction on the redevelopment of our ground floor is now underway, the cost of which had been met prior to Covid-19.

“We very much hope to reopen in the autumn and, in the meantime, our priority is keeping our staff and visitors safe and engaged.

“We are continuing to provide science boxes for some of the city’s most disadvantaged children, cemented by our home learning programme which provides online activities for parents supporting their children during home schooling.”

The Scottish Government recently announced a £2m grant to be shared between Scotland’s four science centres, to help them combat the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

Isabel continued: “We welcome this additional funding which will complement our ongoing fundraising drive to safeguard the future of Dundee Science Centre.

“In these extremely challenging times, our income has been severely impacted by Covid-19 and we are working hard to find solutions which will allow us to open safely in the months ahead.”

Science minister Richard Lochhead added: “Our science centres are a valuable national asset, and even though they are currently closed to visitors, they have continued to deliver STEM learning opportunities through the creative and innovative use of online learning.

He added: “This extra money puts our science centres in a stronger positon to continue to showcase Scottish research and industry excellence in STEM, inspiring our young people and supporting their learning, while helping Scotland realise its ambitions as a science and innovation nation.”

It is hoped the refurbishment at Dundee Science Centre will be unveiled to the public early next year.